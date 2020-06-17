OFFICIAL – AS Monaco: Paul Mitchell appointed Sports Director

The Principality Club has announced the appointment of Paul Mitchell, who has gone through RB Leipzig, as Sports Manager.

AS Monaco takes on the new face of its sports management team. In search of a new sports director since Michael Emenalo’s departure last summer, the Principality club has finally found its footing by signing Paul Mitchell. A name that probably doesn’t mean much to the public. But from the height of his 38 years, the Englishman already has beautiful weapons to his credit, as he was specifically the technical manager of the Red Bull football department and thus worked for the club in Leipzig and New York.

In addition to this position, Paul Mitchell also held positions as Recruitment Director in Southampton and then in Tottenham. The 38-year-old man does not arrive alone as he is accompanied by Laurence Stewart, appointed head of recruitment and sports development. The latter, through Manchester City and Everton, worked with Paul Mitchell in the Red Bull group, where he held the position of global head of scouting.

Suffice it to say that AS Monaco takes a hit and restructures its sports management with these two appointments. In the press release from AS Monaco, Oleg Petrov welcomed this fantastic move: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco after several successful years with Red Bull. I thank Red Bull for making this approach possible in a very professional way. Paul will bring his skills in discovery, recruitment and development of our players, from the academy to the first team. Paul will be responsible for AS Monaco’s sports and I am confident that his arrival will strengthen our project. “

Paul Mitchell also showed his satisfaction with joining the club du Rocher: “I look forward to coming to AS Monaco. I would like to thank Mr. Oleg Petrov and the club for their trust. I also want to thank Red Bull for the years I spent with them. I look forward to adopting my duties, meeting the law and start working together to develop the project and establish a sustainable philosophy for the club. “

Paul Mitchell has a long side ahead. AS Monaco has a lot of players under contract and will need to do a lot of degreasing in the summer. AS Monaco will also need to restore order in the sport after two disappointing seasons. The Principality Club hopes to start on the right foot next season with Roberto Moreno at the forefront and reconnect with high sports ambitions.