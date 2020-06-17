Presidential campaign in Poland: “LGBT people are not people, but an ideology”

In the press this morning, the campaign for the presidential election in Poland and the homophobic attacks on the outgoing president Andrzej Duda, candidate for his own legacy. The death on Sunday in Canada by Egyptian activist Sarah Hijazi, a figure in the Arab LGBT group. Marcus Rashford, forward of the British club Manchester United, in the UK, signed a beautiful gesture. And an astonishing, to say the least, ticket in Austria.

Le Monde notes that Andrzej Duda, of the National Conservative Party Law and Justice, gave his campaign “an unexpected international impact”, through his attacks on LGBT people, of which he specifically declared that they were not human beings, but an “ideology” which can be compared to a “kind of neo-Bolshevism”. Words condemned by both the foreign media and the international community. But Le Monde recalls that “the instrumentalization of the issue of sexual minorities is not new in Poland”, where it already “strongly animated the political debates before the European elections and legislation” in 2019.

Sarah Hijazi was arrested in Egypt in 2017 for waving the rainbow flag, the symbol of the gay cause, during a concert in Cairo. A gesture associated with the promotion of “deviant thinking”. L’Orient Le Jour reports that the young woman, who was banished to Canada for two years, committed suicide on Sunday at the age of 30. According to the Lebanese daily, his disappearance arouses “great feelings within the Arab LGBT community” and awakens “the painful memory of a disappointed hope”.

Also in the press, the never-before-seen match, which has discovered Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The young footballer started an offensive on Monday against the government’s refusal to extend free meals for poor schoolchildren during the summer. The result: in less than 24 hours, Boris Johnson was forced to capitulate – and that was on the front page tomorrow for all the press across the channel. “Rashford: 1, Johnson: 0”, heading I who sees in Rashford “the new hero of the popular classes”.

Finally, I suggest you throw an eyelash at the Guardian, who reports that a man has been ordered to pay a fine in Vienna, Austria … for the release of flatulence, in the presence of police. One reason for the indictment that the local constable wanted to motivate on Twitter, explaining that “obviously no one (could) be charged with accidentally releasing”, but that the perpetrator had acted “provocative and uncooperative” to the police a few minutes before the incident, and that it therefore constituted an intentional act, an “attack on public decency.” Whoever sows the wind harvests the whirlwind …