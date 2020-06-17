PSG – Back, Neymar is on assignment at the end of the season

Back in Paris a week before the recovery, the Brazilian hopes to finally shine during the end of the season in the Paris jersey.

We left him on the evening of March 11, revenge and decisive to qualify PSG in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a failed first leg at Dortmund. Three months later, Ney returned to France with one goal in mind: to lead Thomas Tuchel’s men in their quest for the European crown next August.

A Champions League, suspended from the development of the health crisis since then, which should really be resumed in a necessary developed format. Once the remaining knockout stages have been played, the quarterfinals would be in a unique place – which may very well be Lisbon – to compete for the cup with big ears after a “Final 8” picked up over a week. A golden opportunity for number 10 in Seleçao and his band, three dream games? Not so sure, because they will be the only ones with Lyon who have not resumed their championship, and may therefore lack rhythm when the time comes.

A physical condition that the Parisians will be working on next week, with a resumption of training scheduled for Monday. They will then return to the competition probably at the end of July, with the opportunity to win back the two national cups they missed last season, before the season’s final goal.

Studies of prison in Brazil

As many goals as Neymar seem set for, he will be participating for the first time at the end of a season in the French capital. A successor of returning to Brazil during his previous inaccessibility – especially due to injury – returns the former from Santos back to the country under confinement. In addition, Neymar was not once unemployed and regularly went out to workout with his physical trainer, Ricardo Rosa. With convincing results, because according to L’Equipe, the interested party returned to France with no less than three kilos lost and already in good shape despite several months without playing.

A return that was made more than a week before the resumption, with a clear idea: avoid the risk of getting a quarantine that prevents him from participating in the resume with his teammates. And thus falls behind in their preparation. When he arrived in Paris on Saturday, the Brazilian then joined some of his teammates on the Côte d’Azur to take advantage of one last week before returning to the company. One last moment of relaxation before the final sprint?

In the middle of the new era that opens at PSG?

But in addition to the high ambitions for the coming summer, the eyes are already partially turning to the sequel to PSG, with a willingness to turn one page. And to place Neymar at the center of the club’s future. Since a year after wanting to return to Barcelona, ​​the future of the Olympic champion may very well continue to be written in France, although rumors of a possible return continue to awaken the Catalan press.

In recent days, Sports Director Leonardo has confirmed the departure of five players at the end of the contract, including the emblematic Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani, at the club for eight and seven seasons respectively. Meanwhile, “Leo” said that the club intends to build the future of the duo Neymar-Kylian Mbappé, the two players who still have two years contract in Paris. “They still have two years on the contract, and we’re thinking about the next one with them. We want to move on.”, the former Parisian player told JDD. “We didn’t talk about it anymore (about going to Barça). I think he was happy, he had a very good season, he was very committed.”

In any case, before thinking about the rest of his career, the Brazilian is going to try everything to reach the ultimate goal of his arrival in Paris: winning the Champions League.