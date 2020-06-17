Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos against a new League record

Another challenge was Sergio Ramos, who tied the Liga record for a defender. A Ronald Koeman record.

His goal against Eibar led Sergio Ramos La Liga to a total of 67 goals, two with Sevilla and 65 with Real Madrid.

Dani Alves toughest opponent Cristiano Ronaldo

Captain Merengue now shares the record for the most successful attacking defender in the history of the Spanish elite with Ronald Koeman.

Technically, Fernando Hierro was able to claim the title after scoring 105 goals, but spent a lot of time playing in the midfield under Serbian coach Radomir Antic.

Hierro’s best season was 1991/92 when he scored 21 goals, which was very effective on penalties.

Koeman himself was a regular scorer and scored 68.65% of his goals in this way. 1991/92 the Dutchman was very productive with 16 goals including 11 penalties.

Ramos scored most of his open goals with only 16.4% of his total penalty.

Ramos is Real Madrid’s second highest goal scorer this season, after scoring eight national goals and two in the Champions League against Club Bruges and Galatasaray respectively.

With ten games remaining, Ramos is just one goal away from breaking his record in a La Liga campaign, and he could do just that.