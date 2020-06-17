The French StopCovid application is not compatible with its European equivalents

A technical solution has been introduced between European countries so that the tracking applications, digital tools for the fight against coronavirus, are compatible with each other, but the French application, StopCovid, does not have this feature.

The European tracking applications are compatible with each other … except the French unit StopCovid. The EU countries have agreed on a technical solution that enables compatibility between most European contact detection applications against coronaviruses, but this does not apply to those in France and Hungary. .

As Member States lift traffic restrictions between them and as the tourist season approaches, this solution, announced on Tuesday, 16 June by the European Commission, must ensure that an application developed in one country can work in another.

A “centralized” French attitude

This “interoperability” refers to applications developed in accordance with a so-called “decentralized” architecture, also selected by Google and Apple. This is the case in at least 17 Member States, of which six have an application already working.

France has chosen StopCovid for a “centralized” strategy that involves more data storage in a central server. A method that is also favored by Hungary and the United Kingdom.

The Commission notes that it “continues to support the work done by Member States to extend interoperability to design applications with different architectures”, without being able to decide on a possible date.

A system “streamlined” soon

Countries that have already developed a “decentralized” application can now update them to enable the exchange of information bilaterally.

And to “streamline the system”, the European executive will create an interface to receive and transmit relevant information from national applications, so that a person is warned if it has been exposed to a polluted user under another application. “This server will minimize the total volume of data exchanged, which will reduce user data consumption,” the commission said.

After a test with several Member States (Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland), this service should operate during the summer.

