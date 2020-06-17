the resumption of the season in August, Roland-Garros postponed until September 27

By
hanad
-

ATP has formalized the schedule for the end of the 2020 tennis season. He specifically plans to hold Roland Garros from September 27 to October 11, six weeks after a general recovery in mid-August, in the United States.

Djokovic, Nadal and others back in the courts in two months? The Professional Men’s Tennis Circle (ATP) will resume on August 14 in Washington and the Roland-Garros Tournament will be held from September 27 to October 11, according to the new calendar, formalized on Wednesday, June 17 by ATP.

After the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and the US Open will follow each other, both played in New York. Roland-Garros, initially reprogrammed from September 20, is moved back another week to allow the holding of Masters 1000 in Madrid (September 13) and then Rome (September 20).

With AFP

