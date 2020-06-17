The UN High Commissioner appeals for compensation

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Wednesday condemned violence and discrimination “for centuries” by Africans and people of African origin in the United States and elsewhere in the world. During an exceptional debate at the UN, she declared herself “compensation in various forms”.

“We must make changes in the centuries of violence and discrimination, including through official excuses, truth processes and compensation in various forms,” ​​she said.

Michelle Bachelet was speaking at a debate organized by the UN in Geneva at the request of African countries about racism and police violence, following George Floyd’s death in the United States. “This unjust act of brutality has come to symbolize systemic racism that harms millions of people of African descent,” she said.

Other leading UN officials and George Floyd’s brother have strongly condemned the violence and discrimination suffered “for centuries” by Africans and people of African descent in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd spoke in a video demanding “an independent commission to investigate black murders by police in America and the violence used against the protesters”.

“Establishing facts and circumstances pertaining to systemic racism”

Before the proceeding began, twenty leading UN officials of African descent or descent, including the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had also personally signed a statement saying that “only condemnation of expression and racism was not enough”.

The Council must decide on the draft resolution presented by the African Group condemning “the discriminatory and violent racial practices of the police against Africans and people of African descent and the penal system’s endemic structural racism in the States-States and other parts of the world.”

In its original version, the text called for the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry, a high-level structure generally reserved for major crises, such as the Syrian conflict.

A new version of the text is pleased to ask Michelle Bachelet “to establish facts and circumstances related to systemic racism, to alleged violations of international human rights, and to abuse of Africans and people of African origin”.

Andrew Bremberg, the US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, stressed his country’s “openness” in the fight against racial discrimination and injustice, citing police reform launched the day before by Donald Trump.

