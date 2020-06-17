Video – A “Final 8” in Lisbon to end the C1 season

UEFA formalized it on Wednesday. A “Final 8” will go well from August 12 to 23 to determine the fate of the 2019-2020 edition of Ligue des Champi

UEFA has announced that the rest of the competition will be played in a dry match and has also confirmed its plans for the 2020-2021 season.

OFFICIAL – UEFA reveals Champions League dates and plans

UEFA has announced that the quarterfinals, semi-finals and Champions League finals will be held in Lisbon on 12-23 August. The contest is expected to resume after a long period of interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, with four of eight return matches in the round of 16 remaining to be played. The remaining matches will be played on August 7 and 8, with a decision on whether they will take place at the home team’s stadiums or in Portugal.