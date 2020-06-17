Washington launches “press campaign” against Bashar al-Assad

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 39 individuals or entities linked to the Syrian government, including President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma, for robbing him of resources and forcing him to accept negotiations under United Nations ownership.

“As of today, the Caesar law sanctions come into full force. Anyone doing business with the Assad regime, and wherever it is in the world, is subject to travel restrictions and financial penalties,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“We are planning many more sanctions and will not stop until Assad and his regime have ended their senseless and brutal war against the Syrian people and the Syrian government has not accepted a political solution,” he warned.

He said many of the people and companies targeted on Wednesday “played a key role in preventing a peaceful political solution to the conflict”, while others “helped and financed the atrocities of the Assad regime” while “s” rewarding.

Bashar al-Assad’s wife was punished for the first time

Many members of the Syrian President’s family are involved. Some were already on other American black lists but others, like his wife Asma al-Assad, were sanctioned by Washington for the first time.

“Caesar’s Law” was adopted in December by US President Donald Trump. César is the pseudonym of an ex-photographer of the Syrian military police who cut off in 2013 by removing 55,000 images illustrating brutality and abuse in Syrian prisons.

His hearing, incognito, before the 2014 US Congress had been the origin of this text bearing his name and which will have taken five years to see the light of day.

