WHO again cancels clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine

The World Health Organization, which had already canceled and then resumed clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine, on Wednesday decided to stop testing this potential treatment again. This choice is based on the conclusions of studies that believe that this antimalaria does not reduce mortality.

On June 3, the WHO announced its intention to resume clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine to treat patients affected by Covid-19 … just ten days after stopping them.

“The internal evidence from the Solidarity / Discovery trial, the external evidence from the recovery trial, and the combined evidence from these two largely randomized studies suggest that hydroxychloroquine – as compared to standard patient treatments hospitalized for Covid-19 – does not lead to reduced mortality in these patients, “says Dr. Ana MariaHenao Restrepo from WHO during a virtual press conference in Geneva.

Do not use as a preventative treatment

The European Discovery study evaluates the effectiveness of four treatments for Covid-19. For recovery, the first major clinical trial – conducted by the British University of Oxford – with results, hydroxychloroquine has “no beneficial effect” in terms of Covid-19.

“On the basis of these analyzes and the study of the evidence produced (…), after deliberation, it was concluded that the weapon of hydroxychloroquine will be withdrawn from the solidarity test,” the doctor said on Wednesday. Ana MariaHenao Restrepo.

However, it emphasized that the decision to stop the trials of hospital patients with Covid-19 does not concern the use or evaluation of this molecule as a preventive treatment of diseases caused by the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after US health authorities revoked the emergency use of two anti-malaria treatments for Covid-19, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, advocated by President Donald Trump.

France, where Professor Didier Raoulta defended hydroxychloroquine, banned its use on May 28 against Covid-19.

