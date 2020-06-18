Angela Merkel asks for the EU stimulus package before the end of July

During a speech in Parliament on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped a deal would be reached by the end of July on the new European recovery plan of € 750 billion to deal with the crisis caused by the Covid pandemic -19.

On Thursday, June 18, Angela Merkel called on her partners in the 27 to quickly agree on the European Union’s (multi-annual) budget and on the Stimulation Fund intended to help the bloc’s economy recover from the shock of the pandemic linked to the new corona virus.

The German chancellor said that any agreement would not be sealed at the European video conference on Friday, but rather at a face-to-face meeting later in the year.

“I will call on the European Council to make a decision and agreement on the multiannual budget and the stimulus fund as soon as possible,” Angela Merkel told German deputies.

The European Parliament and national parliaments would then have time to ratify this agreement and the next budget of the European Union – of which it must be a member – “at the end of the year”, the Chancellor added, calling on Europe to “act swiftly and decisively”.

Intensive consultation

“Then there will be intense consultation by the President of the European Council,” Charles Michel, and “we can only make a decision at a physical meeting of the European Council” later, she said.

Germany takes 1yourJuly for six months the rotating EU presidency and is therefore invited to play a key role in the negotiations for the coming weeks.

“The situation is far from easy, but I hope all member states will act in a spirit of compromise for this unique situation,” said the German leader.

A call to the so-called “thrifty” countries, that is, supporters of budgetary austerity measures, such as the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden or Denmark, which are very reserved for the EU recovery plan.

“The crisis can be overcome”

The latter is largely inspired by a proposal from Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. It provides € 500 billion to be redistributed in the context of the next EU budget in the form of grants, particularly to the regions most affected by the effects of coronavirus, and € 250 billion in loans.

For the Chancellor, who resigns in 2021, “never before has cohesion and solidarity been more important than today”.

“The crisis can only be overcome if we act for each other and with others,” Angela Merkel appealed to the skeptical countries about the recovery plan.

With AFP and Reuters