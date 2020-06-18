Arsenal David Luiz pleads guilty to defeat against Manchester City

The veteran defender admitted that uncertainty about his future as a player did not help matters after a poor performance on Wednesday.

Manchester City – Arsenal 3-0, dirty night for David Luiz and the Gunners

David Luiz accepted his share of responsibility for Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and emphasized his desire to stay in the club next season. Come into the game at the twenty-four minutes of the game, the Brazilian will have only lasted twenty-five minutes on the lawn. David Luiz made a major mistake on Manchester City’s first goal before also surrendering a penalty and was sent off shortly after the start of the second half.

With his contract on the side of Emirates Stadium expiring at the end of the season, David Luiz did not score to convince his managers to offer him a contract extension. Experts have said that David Luiz has no future in the club, but the defender believes the opposite. Speaking after the game, the defender admitted that he was responsible for his team’s defeat and admitted that his future at Arsenal must be settled with him and manager Mikel Arteta eager to see him extend his contract.

Arteta defends David Luiz

“It was not the team’s failure, it was my fault. The coach is incredible, every player did an incredible job, it was just my fault”Luiz told Sky Sports. “I should have made another decision in the last two months. I didn’t – it was about my contract. I don’t want to use it as an alibi or an excuse, it’s just my fault and that’s it. I love to be here, that’s why I keep training hard and that’s why I came today. No one asked me to speak, it’s up to me to show my face“.

Arsenal – For Fabregas, Arteta’s work is “much harder” than for Lampard at Chelsea

“I want to stay. The coach knows and wants me to stay, we are waiting for the decisions“added the Brazilian defender. Arsenal’s return to the Premier League was a night to forget with Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari had to leave the pitch because of each of them an injury. Mikel Arteta admitted after the meeting it was a scare night for him as he refused to throw David Luiz in the pasture after his appearance.

“Everything went wrong from the first minute. Every possible accident that could have happened, I hope, happened today”, Arteta told Sky Sports. “David Luiz? He is someone who is very honest and simple. My opinion of David Luiz has not changed. It will not change because he had a difficult performance tonight.” Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira recently suggested that David Luiz was about to sign a new deal with Arsenal, as his own club could not afford to sign with the Brazilian.