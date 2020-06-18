AS Rome differs from sports director

The Italian club AS Rome has just announced the departure of its sports manager Gianluca Petrachi.

AS Rome on Thursday decided to cancel Gianluca Petrachi from her duties as sports director. The latter was in conflict with several club members, staff and members. The club has therefore deemed it impossible to continue under its terms.

The coach and the team will be mentored by the club’s manager, Guido Fienga. However, it was rumored that Morgan Sanctis, a former doorman in Monaco who previously held the position of Team Manager, could be promoted to this role. Supported by Franco Baldini, right arm of owner James Pallotta.

Prior to Petrachi, the Spanish Monchi was the head of sports at La Louve. The latter returned to Sevilla FC in March 2019.

AS Rome are fifth in Serie A ahead of their scheduled resume game against Sampdoria on Wednesday. Giallorossi may miss a second straight qualifier for the Champions League.