Asprilla: “If I were James, I would tell Zidane to eat me ***”

James Rodriguez did not play for Real Madrid against Eibar to his fans.

Fans including Faustino Asprilla. The former Colombian international rescued the former Monegasque and criticized Zinedine Zidane.

“James is not irresponsible,” Asprilla said Blu Radio Colombia. “He trains every day like everyone else.”

“The coaches say that all players are the same to motivate the substitutes, but they have three or four who are still playing,” said the Colombian.

“In Real Madrid, there are players who come from below and go up. Don’t tell me that the top champion of a World Cup is under Mariano or someone in hierarchical order,” Asprilla is transported away.

“It takes little respect.” James is patient, but I would tell Zidane to ‘eat shit,’ he thundered to end.