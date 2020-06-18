Atlanta police charged with Rayshard Brooks murder

Garrett Rolfe, the policeman who killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta five days ago, was charged with murder, a Georgia death sentence, on Wednesday, and another police officer present at the time of the fatal arrest. was charged with assault.

The Black Lives Matter movement has another legal victory. Five days after shooting a young black man, Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, USA, a former white police officer was charged with murder on Wednesday, June 17. Eleven charges have been filed against 27-year-old Garrett Rolfe, including “murder,” facing the death penalty in Georgia, Fulton County Prosecutor Paul Howard said at a press conference.

“We concluded that at the time of his death, Mr. Brooks did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious injury to the officers,” the prosecutor said.

A video revealed that police fired his victim while he was down. This “does not reflect a sense of fear of Mr. Brooks, but a different kind of emotion,” Paul Howard said.

Another police officer present at the time of the deadly arrest, Devin Brosnan, was charged with assault and violation of his oath, especially because he was standing on the wounded man. He agreed to cooperate with the investigators.

Arrest warrants were issued against the two men, who were given a day by the prosecutor to hand over.

Death of murder according to official autopsy

Employees at a fast-food restaurant phoned police on Friday night that a sleepy person driving his car blocked access to the driveway. Upon arrival, officers discovered Rayshard Brooks, 27, intoxicated.

The young man was “cordial, calm, cooperative,” the prosecutor said. The situation escalated when the officers wanted to arrest him. In pictures of the drama we see him seize Taser by one of the police and flee. Agent Rolfe then opened fire.

According to the official autopsy, Rayshard Brooks committed a homicide after being shot twice in the back.

Garrett Rolfe was immediately dismissed from the police and his colleague was assigned administrative duties. Similarly, the mayor announced the “immediate” departure of the police chief.

But the drama has resurfaced in the United States, alive since the death of George Floyd, an African-American suffocation by a Minneapolis white cop on May 25.

With AFP