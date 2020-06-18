Craig Carlson, an American restaurateur in Paris

Since the close, Craig Carlson, US manager of two restaurants in Paris, has found his customers. From France he keeps a close eye on current events in the United States.

Customers gradually return to breakfast in America, in 5e Paris arrondissement, but Craig Carlson was severely affected by the containment, causing him to lose € 400,000 in sales.

The Covid-19 crisis was an opportunity for this American to note the discrepancy with his relatives who lived in the United States. “I was surprised to see that my family and friends took the situation with such ease,” he told France 24.

Craig Carlson now follows very closely the protests against police violence and racism in his country of origin. He sees a common point with the health crisis: “It brought together people. In both cases, we must be united,” he said.