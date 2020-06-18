Emmanuel Macron in London for the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s appeal

Following a first ceremony in the Paris region in the morning, French President Emmanuel Macron is in London on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the memory of Prince Charles 80 years of the June 18 talk of General de Gaulle.

Emmanuel Macron will be welcomed on Thursday, June 18 in London by Prince Charles on the occasion of the 80the anniversary of the appeal that General de Gaulle began in 1940 during the Second World War.

The French president crossed the canal after attending the traditional morning ceremony at the Mont-Valérien Memorial, in the Paris region.

The French presidential couple must be welcomed at Clarence House, Prince Charles and his wife. Emmanuel Macron will give a speech on the resistance of the spirit before meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He will also give the Legion of Honor to the City of London, which will be the seventh city to be decorated after Algiers, Belgrade, Brazzaville, Liège, Luxembourg and Volgograd, mainly for the role they played in the World War.