Facebook removes ads for the Trump campaign with the Nazi symbol

Facebook published Donald Trump campaign ads from its social network which included a symbol used by the Nazis during World War II.

Facebook has removed ads from Donald Trump’s left-wing campaign that showed an inverted red triangle, the symbol used by the Nazis to refer to political prisoners in concentration camps.

“We have removed these posts and advertisements because they violate our rules of organized hate,” a spokesman for the US giant of social media said on Thursday, June 18.

The alarm was first raised by the Washington Post, which reported the problematic content to Facebook. The platform then published the ads that included the red triangle.

“We do not allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or hateful ideologies unless condemned,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity regulations on Facebook, interviewed during a US Congress hearing Thursday on the Washington Post article .

The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is very offensive. @POTUSThe campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols. https://t.co/7R7aGLD7kl – Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 18, 2020

The red triangle appeared on some campaign messages sponsored by the president, Vice President Mike Pence and the “Team Trump” campaign page.

An ad condemning “antifa”

The text attacked “dangerous hordes of extreme left groups” and urged Internet users to sign a petition against “antifa” or anti-fascists, which the head of state accused, without evidence, of causing damage to police violence demonstrations.

The debate over moderation of advertising and political commentary on platforms has been worrying the United States for months, less than 140 days before the presidential election.

Facebook allows political ads and refuses to submit statements from candidates and is elected to its fact-checking program, in the public interest to form its own opinion. But their messages remain subject to the general rules on terrorism, praise of violence or even false practical information about the votes.

