Five positive cases from Covid-19 at ASSE

ASSE has just revealed in a press release that five of its members, three working days, have tested positive for coronavirus.

After a long period of time, the professional group AS Saint-Etienne is preparing to resume training on Friday. However, three players will miss the call. In a statement posted on its website, the Forézien club said positive cases for Covid-19 were recorded during the series of tests conducted on Wednesday.

“The serological screening tests and PCR performed prior to resumption of professional activities last Wednesday reveal 5 positive cases with COVID-19, including 3 among the professional workforce. 33 players and 21 executives were tested when they arrived at the Robert-Herbin Sports Center yesterday Wednesday Today, a further 38 tests were conducted with administrative service staff whose assignments are related to the sports sector “, said the Forézienklubben.

No quarantine for the entire workforce

People who tested positive will now be isolated. There will be no quarantine for the entire club for the simple reason that the tests were conducted before there was contact between the members and therefore the risk of contamination was eliminated. ” The results of this screening campaign showed that people who tested positive had suffered the virus during the containment period when they were not in contact with each other. These people are now isolated at home and supported by medical staff in conjunction with Saint-Etienne University Hospital. They will undergo further investigations within 24 hours according to the protocol. Vocational training will continue normally this Friday according to the defined health framework “, confirmed ASSE.

As a reminder, the French Championship has been canceled since the end of April last year and will not be resumed until the end of August. However, the Cup final can still be played and ASSE is directly involved as it must challenge PSG in the Coupe de France final.