Kane starts against Manchester United

Although he has not played since early January, Harry Kane should stand up to MU on Friday night.

Harry Kane started with Tottenham against Manchester United on Friday in the Spurs Premier League game, fully recovered from his hamstring injury. So said José Mourinho on Thursday.

Kane, 26, was immobilized when his family lost to Southampton on New Year’s Day, a blow that forced him to spend a long period on the hospital wing. He had to give up the rest of the season, but since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a three-month suspension from the Premier League season, Spurs main attack attack will finally be able to play a role. major during the last 9 games of the financial year.

Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Son Heung-min (broken arm) also suffered serious injuries before the end of the event. They are also operational.

Mourinho said in a virtual conference on Thursday: ” We have only minor physical problems, but we wait until tomorrow [avant de les déclarer aptes ou pas]. But those who have undergone surgery, namely Kane, Son and Sissoko, these three, they have all recovered and are ready to play. Kane has not played football in more than six months, but he responds very well. I can tell you without worrying that he will start the match. ”

Asked to provide more information about the shape of their goal scorer, The Special One responded: “Does Harry have 90, 80, 70, 60 minutes in him? Just the match tells us. Is Harry in good shape? I don’t know. It has been about six months without a match, but he did a good job. He is an excellent professional and he starts tomorrow. ”