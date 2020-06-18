Mesut Özil remains committed to Arsenal

Although he was removed from the squad for the match against Manchester City on Wednesday, Mesut Özil suggested that he is still linked to the Gunners.

Mesut Ozil hinted that he was still fully invested in Arsenal by posting a picture of him on social networks where he is seen holding the Gunners’ drive and with the following words in the caption: “Whatever ….”

The Gunners midfielder was absent when his family lost to Manchester City on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta, his boss, revealed that he had been put aside for tactical reasons. Having found a consistent playing time since the appointment of Arteta as head coach in December 2019, it was a surprise not to see the Germans remain in the group of 20 players for this shock. In his absence, and especially due to a catastrophic performance by David Luiiz, the Londoners lost on the big score of 3 goals to 0.

The former Real Madrid player is no longer playing too much at Arsenal as he is the highest paid element at Emirates Stadium with a weekly salary of £ 350,000. His contract in the English capital extends to 2021.

Arteta would be ready to let Ozil go this summer, but the worry is that the challengers won’t throw. The high fees for the party involved discourage all parties potentially interested in going on the offensive.