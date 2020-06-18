Mesut Özil remains committed to Arsenal

Although he was removed from the squad for the match against Manchester City on Wednesday, Mesut Özil suggested that he is still linked to the Gunners.
The Gunners midfielder was absent when his family lost to Manchester City on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta, his boss, revealed that he had been put aside for tactical reasons. Having found a consistent playing time since the appointment of Arteta as head coach in December 2019, it was a surprise not to see the Germans remain in the group of 20 players for this shock. In his absence, and especially due to a catastrophic performance by David Luiiz, the Londoners lost on the big score of 3 goals to 0.
No matter what … # M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/WFmNoxpGBc
– Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) June 18, 2020
Arteta would be ready to let Ozil go this summer, but the worry is that the challengers won’t throw. The high fees for the party involved discourage all parties potentially interested in going on the offensive.