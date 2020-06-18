OFFICIAL – A young hope from Bavaria arrives in Nice



OGC Nice has just paid for the services of Flavius ​​Daniliuc, a young Austrian defender who played for Bayern’s U19.

OGC Nice, which is known for its ability to find young talent and attract the best prospects in its ranks, has just made its reputation by recruiting the very promising Flavius ​​Daniliuc. The 19-year-old Austrian central back has appeared in several seasons with Bayern’s youngsters and specialists say the best.

Daniliuc had been in Munich for five years. That’s why he does almost all his training there. And before that, it belonged to another big European, namely Real Madrid. Defender with very good athletics, he exudes a lot of personality. Among the Bavarian U19s, he was awarded the captain’s bracelet during UEFA Youth League matches.

On its official website, Nice confirmed this acquisition, without specifying how long Austria’s contract was. However, it is reported that the medical examination went as planned and the tests on the newly recruited Covid-19 were negative.

Daniliuc won over the Gymnasium project and certainly also the speech of Patrick Vieira, the coach of the first team. He now hopes that this choice will pay off and that he will soon chain the matches with the pros.

Daniliuc will be the first Austrian player to advance in the French Championship since the passing of Philipp Hosiner in Rennes.