Real Madrid “happy” with Hakimi’s progress but Zidane offers no guarantees for the future

The names of Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been linked to Morocco, which distinguished itself in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

Zinedine Zidane revealed that he was “pleased” with the performances of Achraf Hakimi, on loan to Borussia Dortmund, but made no statement about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Achraf Hakimi, 21, joined Dortmund on a two-year loan in 2018 and the future of the all-rounder has become a topic of discussion after impressing with his performances in BVB’s colors. In fact, Morocco scored nine goals and gave up 10 assists in 44 games for Dortmund this season, after establishing itself as one of the most impressive side backs in Europe.

Achraf Hakimi is expected to return to Real Madrid next summer, but his name has also been linked to major clubs such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, as his status in the event of a return to Real Madrid is quite unclear given Dani Carvajal’s workforce. And although Zidane insists he is “happy” with how the 21-year-old has developed in the Bundesliga, he did not comment on whether there was a future for him in the Spanish capital.

Agent: “We are relaxed about Hakimi’s future”

“We know the season he does, and I’m happy for him, because in the end he had to leave, play, play many games, and that’s what he does.”, he said at a press conference before the match against Valencia on Wednesday. “I think we’re all here [à Madrid]and those there [à Dortmund], we are happy with Hakimi. “ After speculation about a departure from defending German champion Bayern, Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano denied that there had been any discussions with Hansi Flick’s team.

He told Goal and SPOX: “There is interest from the best European clubs, but I do not know where the rumors come from Bavaria. This is not a topic. Nobody from Bavaria or Real Madrid told me about a possible transfer from Ashraf to Bavaria. We are completely relaxed and calm regarding Ashraf’s future, he has an excellent relationship with Real Madrid and there is currently no reason to argue that Achraf has a contract with Real Madrid until 2022“.

“We’ll see what happens when he returns to Madrid this summer. There is no problem with Zinedine Zidane. Achraf Hakimi is doing well with everyone at Real Madrid. And Zinedine Zidane has known Achraf since he was a child. He loves him as a person and as a player. For me, Achraf is the best in his position. “, concluded the Moroccan international agent. Given his reputation in the European market and the last two seasons in Dortmund, it is unlikely that Achraf Hakimi will be pleased to become Dani Carvajal’s next season.