Real Madrid – Valencia (3-0), Benzema inspires Real

Real Madrid have divested Valencia on Thursday to close the 29th day in La Liga. Karim Benzema scored two goals, including an anthology.

Real Madrid had no room for error this Thursday in Valdebebas during their opposition to Valencia. Under penalty of saying goodbye to the title, Merengue had to win it against Che. The mission was carried out, although it was not until the last third of the match that Merengues was played. The Merengues relied on today’s opponents and relied on Karim Benzema to make the difference. And it was also the French striker who ended this victory with a goal from elsewhere.

Benzema lets his talent speak

The Frenchman had not scored in the success against Eibar last Sunday (3-1). This time he answered and converted his two chances to the game brilliantly. In the 6th minute he found the lack of a transitional strike at the entrance to the surface after a nice discount from Eden Hazard. A clear gesture that allowed him to join Ferenc Puskas as the 5th best goal scorer in the club’s history. A sacred achievement.

Benzema therefore freed his team and in the 86th minute he committed to close the festival with an exceptional performance. Earned sideways by Marco Asensio, he managed to control at full rate on the right foot and then, without dropping the ball, he chained from the left and in the full skylight. A sublime goal that only the biggest can achieve. And Zinedine Zidane, not least gifted by former football players, was the first to recognize him with a very beautiful smile

Before the former Lyonnais blocked the situation, Real had some difficulties to threaten. Sure, there is a face-to-face miss by Hazard in front of the opposing goalie (12th) or a shot by Dani Carvajal at ground level (30th), but it is especially the visitors who were the most dangerous inside posts. Rodrigo found the post (14th) before seeing a goal that was contested for offside (21st). And Geoffrey Kondogbia asked Thibaut Courtois outside the area (44th).

Winning return for Asensio

At 1-0, however, confidence changed sides and everything suddenly became easy for the Madrid people. Luka Modric was close to breaking in the 66’s, but the honor went to Marco Asensio. Returning after an absence of nearly a year due to an injury, the Spanish international protected his team by placing his team with a victorious volley following a service from Frenchman Benjamin Mendy (74).

With this wide victory, and which is a little misleading considering those who will have been the first two-thirds of the match, Real again two points behind Barça in the standings. The Merengues therefore continue to stick to the Basugs in Blaugrana. But can it be different when you have a talent like Benzema, which can get you out of trouble and create a moment of magic, even in a small stadium with 5000 followers and lacking supporters?