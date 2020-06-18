WTF – Soriano returns to the Villareal group after three years

Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano is called to La Liga for the first time in more than three years.

The midfielder has not played an official game for his club since Villarreal’s 3-1 victory in Valencia in May 2017, which had a nightmare for three years with recurrent knee injuries.

The 36-year-old is part of Javi Calleja’s 25-man squad for Friday night’s trip to Granada, although he is unlikely to start the match, but is expected to play a role with five approved substitutes.

The defensive midfielder has spent his entire career in the Yellow Sub and made 417 first-team appearances for the club, as well as winning 10 selections for the Spanish national team.