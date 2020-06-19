50 years of PSG: the legends match postponed

Paris Saint-Germain has decided to postpone the legends match that would take place at the end of August on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the capital’s club.

In late August, Paris Saint-Germain wanted to organize a big day at the Parc des Princes to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary. At this time, it was planned that a legend match will be played between PSG’s past and present stars.

A dream poster that will not take place at this time of year. As Le Parisien reveals this Friday, the capital’s club has decided to postpone this meeting to a later date due to the health crisis and uncertainty surrounding the reception of the public into the containment.

The new Champions League calendar, which ends from August 12 to 23, and the chain’s resumption of Ligue 1 on the same weekend on August 23, PSG also had to postpone this symbolic meeting.

In its busy schedule, Paris must also play the final of the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue at the Stade de France, probably July 24 and 31.