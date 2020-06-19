5th top scorer in Real Madrid history, Benzema “don’t believe it”

Karim Benzema’s double in the 3-0 victory over Valencia allowed the Frenchman to climb in the merengue scoring hierarchy.

Benzema in shape at the best time for Zidane

However, Karim Benzema never imagined that he would become one of the top five scorers in the club Merengue after passing Ferenc Puskas on Thursday.

Benzema surpassed Puskas (242 goals) and is therefore fifth on the list of best directors of all time in Madrid with 243 goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (451), Raul (323), Alfredo Di Stefano (308) and Santillana (290).

The Frenchman, who arrived in Madrid from Lyon in 2009, was pleased with his success after the meeting.

“I’ve never imagined anything like that, I’m very happy. I’ve been working for a long time to keep improving,” Benzema said through the club’s website.

“I hope I can continue. I am very happy to play for this club.” Benzema’s second goal was spectacular when he brilliantly controlled a pass from Marco Asensio before throwing a volley to fool Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

“It wasn’t a simple game because of the opposition that made it difficult, but we won and didn’t let go of goals,” Benzema said.

“It’s very important because Valencia is a very good team. Second, everything happened so fast. It was a cross from Marco, I control it, I shot with my left foot and he came home. It sounds easy, but you have to do it so fast. “

Benzema has scored 21 goals in 38 matches this season.