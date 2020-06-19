calls for “caution” for “red flags”

“The virus circulation is still important” in Italy, and in particular in Rome, on Friday, the Italian health authorities, who call the population to caution, indicated.

Italian health officials on Friday (June 19) called for “caution” after last week observing “red flags linked to the transmission” of Covid-19, especially in Rome, indicating that “the circulation of the virus is still important.”

“In some areas, a large number of new cases of Covid-19 infection continue to be reported,” said in its latest weekly report for the week of June 8-14, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). If the situation “is generally positive”, the ISS observed “some warning signals associated with transmission”.

Lazio, the region of Rome, is thus at the top of the contagion site this week, and has surpassed that of Lombardy, the epicenter of the epidemic in the country.

Two outbreaks have been identified in recent days in Intramural Rome, where health officials say the situation is “under control”: one in an illegally occupied building in a working-class section, the other in a hospital.

A still significant circulation of the virus in some parts of the country

“This should encourage caution as it indicates that in some parts of the country circulation of the virus is still high,” this report points out. But, overall, the general picture of transmission and the effects of Sars-CoV-2 infection in Italy remains uncritical (…) “.

The Covid-19 epidemic has officially killed more than 34,500 people in Italy since the first case was registered in Codogno (Lombardy), also the first case identified outside China where the disease appeared in December 2019.

Lombardy, more generally north of the peninsula, was then the epicenter of the epidemic in Italy and Europe.

The disease now appears to be under control in Italy, with an average of a few dozen deaths per day and a reduced number of infections.

WHO alert

This call from Italian health authorities coincides with the alarm that the World Health Organization (WHO) launched on Wednesday for which the world has entered a “dangerous phase” when the countries that had taken measures to reopen open containment or restrictions on mobility.

“Many people are obviously tired of staying at home. Countries are eager to reopen their community and economy,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference.

“But the virus continues to spread rapidly, it remains deadly and most remain exposed,” he added, adding that WHO had identified more than 150,000 new cases worldwide on Thursday, a record of just one day since the epidemic began.

Nearly half of these cases have been registered on the American continent and the pandemic is also progressing in South Asia and the Middle East. The milestone of 450,000 dead (and more than 8.5 million cases) was crossed on Friday according to official statistics collected by AFP, but which experts believe are largely underestimated.

