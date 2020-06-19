Évariste Ndayishimiye, the president invested in Burundi two months ahead of schedule

Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye was invested on Thursday, two months ahead of schedule, following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, in whose footsteps he immediately registered.

In summary: in Mali, for several weeks, a wind of competition has blown on the presidency. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s departure is required. At the head of this movement, Imam Dicko, who calls for new demonstrations this Friday.

In Gabon, in Libreville, the authorities prefer to remain vigilant when it comes to measures against the spread of the corona virus, the return to normalcy is not yet on the agenda. Weakened by this halt, corporate executives are now afraid of bankruptcy and are still waiting for the relief promised by the state.