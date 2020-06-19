Jair Bolsonaro shoots in freedom of the press

While a football match in the Rio Championship was once again held in Brazil in full coronavirus pandemic, the country’s cartoonists condemn the scare against them by Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

Because the coronavirus pandemic is in full swing in Brazil and the resumption of football matches in the state of Rio disputes, the country’s cartoonists and cartoonists are protesting against the threat they claim is from the government Jair Bolsonaro.

In an open letter distributed on Tuesday and signed specifically by the Association of Cartoonists of Brazil and the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of Sao Paulo, they condemn the authorities’ “political persecution” and “intolerance” following the investigation by Justice Minister André Mendonça on a drawing by Aroeira.

Member of Cartooning for Peace, the Mexican cartoonist Rodriguezhas therefore decided to portray a Jair Bolson army as a police officer in a balloon stamped “Cartoonists”. A design he wanted as a gesture of solidarity with his Brazilian colleaguesLaerte, Montanaro, Benett, Mother and Aroeira, he did explained in a tweet.