Mercato: Galtier evokes the departures of Gabriel and Osimhen

The Lille coach sees the two players leaving Lille this summer. Galtier talked about the future of his two players before the media.

Two of ASSE’s best players Gabriel and Victor Osimhen are expected to leave this summer. Christophe Galtier has no illusions.

“Players have, of course, been or requested. The club is working on this. Victor and Gabriel are on the start, I have integrated it for a long time. players who will join us on their posts, “Christophe Galtier told a press conference on Friday.

A few days ago, Little President Gérard Lopez trusted the columns in Daily mail that he expected a big proposal for his attacker.

“People did not think we had such high offers for Pepe. Let me say that with Osimhen it is the same,” added the Lille coach.