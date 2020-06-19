OGC Nice: Marama Vahirua joins the U19 staff

Passed by Nice, Nantes or Lorient, former striker Marama Vahirua (40 years) should integrate the U19 staff into the gym next season.

OGC Nice should bring back Marama Vahirua next season. As announced by the Actufoot website, the former gym scorer, passed by Nantes, Lorient, Nancy, Monaco and Panthrakikos (Greece), is tipped to integrate the staff of Emerse Faé, the coach of the national U19s.

Exercise @ogcnice : Marama Vahirua, the club’s former striker, should integrate the staff at U19 next season, thus supporting coach Emerse Faé. @goal – Benjamin Quarez (@B_Quarez) June 19, 2020

Vahirua, 40, wore Aiglon’s jersey 111 times from 2004 to 2007 (23 goals). The former Tahitian international had made himself famous by the habit of imitating two paddle strokes with one knee on the ground after each goal.

In all likelihood, his mission would be to be the new trainer for the center’s attackers.