OM will be able to play in the Champions League

The judge of the UEFA club’s Financial Control Commission on Friday condemned the Olympique de Marseille to pay a fine of three million euros to punish the club’s excessive deficit. But he will be able to join the Champions League in October.

Olympique de Marseille avoided the worst. On Friday, June 19, OM was fined by UEFA with a fine of € 3 million for violating the rules of financially fair play. However, his participation in the next Champions League has not been questioned.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Commission (ICFC) Chamber has only imposed financial and administrative penalties to punish the club’s excessive deficit, which was noted since the US took over in 2016 by Franck McCourt.

In addition to the fine, the agency has decided to withdraw 15% of the sums the club will collect for its participation in European competitions for 2020-2021 and possibly 2021-2022 if it is qualified.

It also sets a limit of 23 players in the squad who can compete in the Continental Cups until 2022-2023.

Manchester City will be ruled out in February

The support hunters feared the black scenario that all European competitions would be interrupted when the C1 anthem would resonate at Vélodrome next fall, when the group phase resumed from October 20. OM qualified thanks to its second place in the Ligue 1 practice, but everything was interrupted by coronavirus.

A minor injury to the Marseille club compared to Manchester City, which in February is excluded from European competitions for the next two seasons for higher amounts. The English club appealed to the Sports Arbitral Tribunal (CAS).

With AFP