Pogba will not leave Manchester United according to Schmeichel

The Frenchman has never seemed so close to a departure, but the former club legend is convinced he will stay at MU.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says to himself “Totally convinced” that Paul Pogba will stay at the club for “The Right People” lwho said that the world champion wanted to stay at Old Trafford despite all the rumors that suggested otherwise.

Returning to United with great fanfare in 2016 after four extremely successful years at Juventus, the 27-year-old has been the subject of much controversy. Both on and off the field. Questions about his attitude and his contribution on the pitch, to the criticism of his usual hair changes, in addition to his flirtation with Real Madrid, among other clubs, Pogba has constantly headlined the channel.

However, the midfielder is still considered among the best in the world at his post and Schmeichel thinks that what happens behind the scenes is very different from the way the player is described by the press. “I am absolutely convinced that he wants to stay”, said the former goalkeeper to L’Express. “I think we will see someone completely different from the player we saw a year ago.”

Reintroduced on the subject and asked to explain why he is so sure that Pogba will stay at Old Trafford, Schmeichel dropped: “I know that just by talking to the right people. How he is portrayed in the media for what he does and says himself is one thing, and what his agent does is another. He wanted to return to Manchester United. And he has, like all fantastic players who respect themselves, their pride. And I don’t think he wants to leave. I do not think so. “