Real Madrid, Asensio talks about its winning return

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio was delighted to score when he returned in a 3-0 win over Valencia on Thursday.

The Spanish international has been on the side since August 2019, after seriously injuring his knee during a friendly match before the season against Arsenal.

He was reinstated in training during the La Liga suspension, Zinedine Zidane confirmed that he would be back in the first team before the end of 2019-2020.

Zidane chose to take him with him for the last 15 minutes against the team from Albert Celades.

After staying on the pitch for less than a minute, he made his way into the box to take over Ferland Mendy’s cross to make it 2-0, before getting an assist for Karim Benzema’s goal.

“I’m happy to be back and there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes right now,” he said in an interview with AS.

“I am very happy to play and score again, while helping the team win. I waited so long to play again. I want to thank everyone who supported me in my recovery, the players, the manager and the medical team in Real Madrid. “