The encouraging state of Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is based on his previous season and is likely to end the drum with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid needed a hero against Valencia and Karim Benzema was the man who on so many other occasions over the past two seasons.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, the Frenchman has been the leader of the attack and against Valence he has combined with Eden Hazard to open the score on Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

This is the second campaign in a row where Benzema has crossed the 20 goal mark in one season.

Goal number 21 is one of the most impressive, with incredible control of the right foot before making a good left volley on Thursday.

Although he was always an important player during his Madrid decade, Benzema was not always the best finisher of Real, although he scored 30 goals last season.

In 2017/18 he had only made 12 achievements and had to settle for 19 2016/17. Benzema’s record remains its impressive 2011/12 campaign with 32 farmers.

In addition to Marco Asensio, who signed his return from injury in a very beautiful way against Valence on Thursday night with a goal and an assist, Zidane with Benzema has a master card to play at the end of the campaign in the context of the draw to Real, second in La Liga , will play with the Barcelona leader for the title.