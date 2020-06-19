The United States celebrates the end of slavery amidst racial tensions

Meeting postponed for Donald Trump, removal of statues, ban on Confederate flags … Celebration of the day of slaughter’s liberation in the United States is taking place this year in the light of a survey of conscience for racism after George Floyd’s death.

In the midst of awareness of the discrimination suffered by the black community in the United States, Americans commemorate the abolition of slavery on Friday, June 19.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in several protests planned from New York to Los Angeles for 155e the anniversary of “Juneteenth” (contraction of June and 19 in English). This anniversary celebrates the day 1865 when the slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told that they were now free.

But this year, several dramas forced the country to do its own investigation into the racism that marked its past and still permeates society.

Donald Trump postpones the meeting for 24 hours

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was choked by a white police officer when he was arrested in Minneapolis in late May. He went under after staying more than eight minutes under the lap of this agent, to which he repeated, “I can’t breathe.” The spread of the scene, filmed by passers-by, caused a shock wave in the country and monster demonstrations against everyday racism and police violence with the cry of “Black Lives Matter”.

Although condemning George Floyd’s death, Donald Trump missed the opportunity to run for president. Rather, he attacked the protesters, in terms declared to have racist overtones.

The Republican billionaire even added fuel to the fire by planning for the day of “Juneteenth” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a large campaign collection for his re-election in November. The city is marked by the memory of one of the worst race riots in history, where up to 300 African Americans were massacred by a white crowd in 1921. This election was rejected as a provocation, forcing Donald Trump to postpone the meeting to the next day.

Unbolt of statues and ban on Confederate flags

The tribes also forced Americans to throw back into history in a country that has been torn apart over the issue of slavery, a system that has ensured its economic development.

During the Civil War (1861-1865), which swarmed in the southern country, some have increased the demand for monuments belonging to the Confederate generals and officials.

Nascar car championships have banned Confederate flags on their circuits, often waved by crowds in the South, where it is very popular. And the head of the Democrats in Congress on Thursday ordered the removal of the portrait of four former presidents in the House of Representatives who joined the Confederates.

The poorer and sicker black minority

Despite the progress of civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s, the black minority (13% of the population) is the forgotten wealth. Poorer, sicker, it is underrepresented at the political level and victims of mass destruction.

The coronavirus crisis has further highlighted the ills of the black community: unemployment has exploded with a halt to the US economy, and by occupying many jobs that are considered necessary but poorly paid, black Americans are more at risk than the others at Covid-19.

With AFP