In search of a coach, Toulouse chose the former coach of Caen, Patrice Garande (59 years).

The future president of Toulouse FC, Damien Comolli, has made his choice. The violin coach will be Patrice Garande (59).

As announced by L’Equipe and La Dépêche du Midi, the former technician at Stade Malherbe de Caen had the advantages of the new decision maker in Toulouse. He was preferred to Réginald Ray, free since his departure from Le Mans this summer. He will succeed Denis Zanko.