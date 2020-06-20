Arsenal, Arteta: “An unacceptable defeat”

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was very disappointed after his team’s mistake against Brighton this Saturday in the league.

Mikel Arteta was very critical of his Arsenal players after the loss “unacceptable” released in the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday (1-2).

The Gunners had led to the points in this meeting thanks to a sublime victory strike from Nicolas Pépé but were then thrown after the goals for Seagulls, goals by Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay. The latter even scored in the 95th minute of the match, when the Londoners thought they would come out with at least a draw.

It was Arsenal’s second loss in a week after the loss to Manchester City last Wednesday (0-3) and Arteta was not at all pleased with how his team lost their advantage late in the match. “I’m very frustrated”, he said bitterly to BBC Sport after the last whistle. “It’s unacceptable how we lost the match. We love the competition and I know we have a young team, but we still let the match slip. We should have taken protection.”The Gunners therefore attacked the championship with two unfortunate losses and the zero point taken from six seriously undermines their chances of competing in the Champions League next season.