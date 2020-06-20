Barça – Setien: “Real won’t win everything”

While Blaugrana was in control of Seville, Quique Setien said he expected Real to lose points as well.

FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien does not agree with Gérard Piqué and believes that Real Madrid will lose points at the end of the La Liga season. Setien’s men were held 0-0 in Seville on Friday, giving Madrid the chance to join them with 65 points during their visit to Real Sociedad.

Piqué said it is difficult to see Real Madrid lose points in their last nine matches, but Setien did not agree.

“I think Pique is in frustration at the moment. We were very confident because we had 30 very good minutes at the start of the game and then we were worried”, he said in remarks reported by AS.

“In the second half, we lost balls that allowed them to play. Tomorrow he (Pique) will surely think differently because I’m sure Madrid won’t win everything.”

A victory against Sociedad on Sunday would allow Madrid to take the lead thanks to the special difference with Barcelona following their victory in Clasico in March. But Setien, whose team hosts Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, is still optimistic.

“Competitors always have things to say, there are very tough clashes and we have to be optimistic,” he said. “We don’t depend on us, but we have to be optimistic.”