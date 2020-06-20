China establishes “National Security Agency” in Hong Kong

According to the text of a bill drafted by the Chinese parliament, published on Saturday by the new China News Agency, Beijing is planning to set up a “national security body” in Hong Kong.

This is a new turning screw from Beijing to Hong Kong. According to the text of a controversial security proposal, drafted by the Chinese parliament and released by the New China News Agency on Saturday, June 20, Beijing plans to establish a “national security body” in Hong Kong.

The body is said to be responsible for collecting intelligence and handling national security violations, according to the official Xinhua news agency. In addition, it will be set up and chaired by Hong Kong’s CEO. Currently, Carrie Lam, condemned by her opponents as a puppet from Beijing, occupies this position.

The Security Bill, presented by Beijing aimed at combating separatist activity, subversive activity, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces, is of utmost interest to activist democratic activists in Hong Kong.

They fear that this law will crush freedoms, which are considered necessary for the status of Hong Kong, an important global financial center.

The text also provides that the law in preparation takes precedence over those in the former British colony.

A project “soon” was completed

After last year’s monster protest against Beijing’s influence, President Xi Jinping’s regime last month announced a national security law in Hong Kong, seen by the local Democratic opposition as a way to reduce it.

The principle of this law was adopted at the end of May by the annual plenary session of the National People’s Congress (ANP, the Chinese Parliament), prompting new demonstrations in Hong Kong that were severely oppressed.

No date has been set for the adoption of the text, but New China said the project would be “completed” soon.

In a statement, the G7 powers this week called on Beijing to reconsider the project, an appeal that was rejected “firmly” on Thursday by the Chinese government.

With AFP and Reuters