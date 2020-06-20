“Dissident club”, a bar for exile in Paris

In Paris, a Pakistani refugee has opened a bar for exile living in the French capital to chat. France 24 went to “Dissident club” to meet its founder Tahar Siddiqui.

Taha Siddiqui, ex-Pakistani journalist and winner of the prestigious Albert-London Prize, decided in February 2020 to open the “Dissident Club” in Paris to create a place for artists, students and journalists who refugees in France can enjoy exchange ideas over a drink.

Himself a refugee in France, after falling victim to an attempt to attack 2018 in his country, he wants to remove the refugees from their isolation by creating an intellectual society here.

Opened in February, the “Dissident Club” was forced to close for three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taha Siddiqui had to launch a kitten online with its entourage, which allowed the company to open recently and welcome its customers.