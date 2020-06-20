Hamsik would have liked to play under Gattuso

Former Naples captain Marek Hamsik said he would have been very happy to play under the leadership of Gennaro Gattuso.

Gennaro Gattuso led Naples to Italian Cup triumph this week. An inauguration which earned him recognition by the Neapolitan people, but also by the elders of this club. A certain Marek Hamsik took off his hat.

The Slovakian media, now playing in Dalian, China, told Il Mattino that he had great admiration for this technique: “Within his team, there is a solidity that those who play football directly perceive. The solidity observed on the ground is clearly the result of their desire to fight together for a goal. Playing against them is not easy. I see them as a team that follows Gattuso in everything, responding to his wishes, playing a game that expresses his coach’s ideas. “

The ex-captain also highlighted the 2006 World Cup personality: “Above all, he is a serious person who says things as they are. These are the reasons why I think I could have been good at this point. “

Hamsik concluded by saying that he also got wind from the very strict side of Gattuso: “They had problems when Gattuso arrived, they had a hard time finding the right course of action, though [Stanislav] Lobotka told why: the training was very tough and the first few weeks were very difficult for them, but no one gave up. It took a while before the results were visible, but they seem very suitable to me, so it makes sense that they are reaping the benefits now. “