Mercato – Baptiste Reynet to Nîmes?

The Toulouse goalkeeper could stay in Ligue 1 next season and join the Nîmes Olympique.

Baptiste Reynet could take the direction of Nîmes this summer, to believe The South Dispatch. The goalkeeper who passed Dijon has been playing in Toulouse since the summer of 2018.

In Gard he would succeed Paul Bernardoni, borrowed from Bordeaux during the past two seasons and who was definitely transferred to Angers side from the first day of the transfer window.

A departure that would allow Reynet to stay in Ligue 1, while LFP’s General Assembly voted against the principle of a Ligue 1 at 22 clubs, with Amiens and Toulouse. The latter should therefore be moved to Ligue 2.

According to the regional days, Les Violets has two profiles in mind to succeed him: Jérôme Priori, who plays at Valenciennes, and Maxime Dupé, borrowed this season from Nantes to Clermont.