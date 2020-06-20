Milan ready to upgrade Donnarumma

To convince him to stay, Milan’s management is prepared to offer a significant pay rise to Donnarumma.

AC Milan will do everything to keep their young and talented goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their ranks. According to the daily Tutto sport, a golden contract is collected at the last bastion of the transalpine selection.

By keeping Donnarumma in the staff, rossonerri officials would send a positive signal to the other stars of the workforce and also to any recruits who may be tempted to sign the club.

Donnarumma is currently earning € 6 million a year and his contract with Rossonerri expires until 2021.

For a long time, the name Donnarumma has been circulating on PSG’s side. Leonardo allegedly wanted him for the No. 1 position. It has also been quoted by rival Juventus.