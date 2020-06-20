protesters shoot down the statue of the Confederate General in Washington

The statue of a Southern general was pounded by anti-racist protesters gathered in Washington to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. President Donald Trump called the event “shameful”.

Another symbol of the ground in the fight against racism in the United States. Protesters shot dead night to Friday, June 19, to Saturday, June 20, the only statue of a Confederate general erected in the US capital of Washington, according to images published by US media.

ABC7 News TV showed images of the statue of Southern General Albert Pike, beaten by a rope of dozens of protesters who sang the slogan: “Black lives matter” count “).

US President Donald Trump called the incident “a disgrace to our country” on Twitter, demanded the arrest of its perpetrators, and accused Washington police of “not doing their job by seeing a statue shot down and burned down.”

Anniversary of the end of slavery

The destruction of this statue took place at the end of demonstrations marking the 155th anniversary of “Juneteenth” (June and 19 in English), the day 1865 when the last slaves were released in Texas.

Many monuments erected to honor figures from the Confederate camp during the American Civil War (1861-1865) have been demolished in the United States in recent days.

Several tragedies, including the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American aggravated by a white police officer who arrested him in late May in Minneapolis, forced the country to take its conscience test of racism, which marked its past and still permeates society today.

The Trump meeting in a city haunted by racism

If Donald Trump announced George Floyd’s death, he mainly directed his speeches against anti-racist protesters and regularly called for “law and order”.

The Republican billionaire running for a second term resumes Saturday with his campaign meetings in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He had caused an uproar by choosing the symbolic date of June 19 and had to postpone it to the next day.





Donald Trump meets in Tulsa, a city haunted by racism

The city remains haunted by the memory of one of the worst race riots in history, where up to 300 African Americans were massacred by a white crowd in 1921.

