PSG: It’s over for Cavani and Meunier!

Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier will not play with Paris Saint-Germain again. They leave the club at the end of their contract on June 30.

It is the end of the adventure for Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier. At the end of the contract on June 30, the two men will no longer go. They will leave Paris Saint-Germain on this date, which was revealed on Saturday by RMC Sport, and will therefore not play the final matches of the season.

The club’s main club must compose without the Uruguayan and Belgium for the Champions League Final-8, which will be played in Lisbon from August 12 to 23. Coach Thomas Tuchel is also able to make it to the finals of the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue, which is likely to take place at the end of July.

However, the situation may be different for Captain Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa with whom the discussions continue. The club’s club also looked for an agreement in the last few hours with FC Sevilla to extend Sergio Rico, the failure to Keylor Navas.

Top scorer in PSG’s history, Edinson Cavani will not have the farewell he wanted in front of the public at the Parc des Princes. For his part, Thomas Meunier would be close to joining Borussia Dortmund, according to new information from the German press.

He will not be present at the resumption of the training scheduled for Monday for the professional group Paris Saint-Germain.