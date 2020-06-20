“The virus continues to spread rapidly,” the WHO warns.

WHO is concerned about the rapid spread of Covid-19 around the world. In Brazil, the 50,000 dead mark is about to cross. Morocco reports a record increase in the number of pollutants and in Europe, Ukraine is tightening its prison in a part of the country, very exposed to the virus.

Brazil crossed, on Friday, June 19, the mark of millions of cases of pollution with Covid-19, a sign of an epidemic that is always progressing in a world that the deconfident makes “dangerous”, according to WHO.

Before Brazil, only the United States had passed this symbolic threshold for one million cases. The Latin American giant will also likely cross the 50,000 mark after reaching 48,954 deaths on Friday. It thus becomes the second country in which the coronavirus is most common in the world.

Since the beginning of June, Brazil, the new global pandemic episode, has recorded more new infections (518,000) and deaths (19,000) than any other country in the world, according to a compilation by AFP.

Mexico slows down the closing

If the virus slows its development in Europe, where deconfinance continues, it will continue to spread inexorably in Latin America.

Customs for the epidemic in Mexico on Friday exceeded the threshold of 20,000 dead, the government announced, which also reported more than 5,000 new cases of pollution in a single day. The Mexico City authorities have therefore delayed a week’s resumption of the capital for economic activity, originally scheduled for Monday, in an effort to reduce the number of pollutants and reduce hospital admissions.

However, Colombia recorded the record number of 95 dead on a single day Friday and suddenly passed the 2000 mark since the epidemic began.

Registration of contamination in Morocco

It is still far from declining anywhere else in the world. Morocco has reported a record increase in the number of infections with 539 new cases, the highest daily toll in the UK since the announcement of the first patient in March. This did not prevent the Moroccan government from announcing on Friday a further relaxation of the existing restrictions since mid-March.

It is this that worries the World Health Organization. The world has entered a “dangerous phase”, WHO warned on Friday.

“The virus continues to spread rapidly, it remains deadly and most remain exposed,” warned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that his services had identified more than 150,000 new cases on Thursday, a record one day since the epidemic began .

Warning signs in Italy, scattered in Ukraine

The figure for 456,000 dead (and more than 8.5 million cases) was reached on Friday according to official statistics collected by AFP, but which experts believe are largely underestimated.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted that “many people are obviously tired of staying at home. Countries are eager to open their society and their economy”, but the end of containment or restriction of mobility measures “brings the world into a new and dangerous phase,” he warned.

Europe, in full deconstruction, is particularly concerned. Italian health authorities also called Friday “caution” after they last week observed “warning signals related to the transmission” of Covid-19, especially in Rome, indicating that “virus circulation is still important”.

On the other side of the Alps, the French government announced night to Friday to Saturday resumption of cinemas and casinos on Monday, adding that the stadiums would again welcome the public from July 11 without exceeding 5,000 spectators.

This is far from the case in Ukraine, where tighter containment must be introduced in a part of the country, and the spread of the coronavirus has accelerated since May 11 ceased with many restrictions.

With AFP