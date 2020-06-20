VIDEO – Zidane: “Barça’s move changes nothing”

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Barca’s mistake does not change his team’s job.

FC Barcelona lost valuable points in their duel against Sevilla on Friday night. A setback that regulates Real Madrid’s business for the title race. Nevertheless, Merengue does not seem to be disturbed by this turning point. Zinedine Zidane, their coach, takes care of it himself. At a press conference on Saturday, he said his troops’ mission remains unchanged. And there are thoughts in all the matches that remain.