A rare solar eclipse has been observed in the African sky

A solar eclipse called the “Elder Ring” was seen in the African sky on Sunday for the summer solstice. A rare phenomenon, visible by the planet’s inhabitants at only 2% of the Earth’s surface.

Many amateur astronomers had the opportunity to observe, on Sunday, June 21, in the East African sky, for the summer solstice, a rare solar eclipse of the “aging” type.

From Africa to China, through India, this exceptional phenomenon could only be observed in its entirety by the inhabitants of 2% of the earth’s surface.

This astronomical phenomenon occurs only once or twice a year. It started shortly after sunrise in central Africa and crossed the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, northern Ethiopia, before heading to Asia, to end in the Pacific Ocean, south of the island of Guam, at 09.32 GMT.

View of the solar eclipse from Cairo in Egypt, June 21, 2020. © Reuters

The clouds mingled with the spectacle

In this type of eclipse, the moon passes in front of the sun, in line with the Earth, perfect enough to hide it. But not quite, as in a total eclipse. The moon is not close enough to Earth, it is an annular eclipse, that is, there is a ring around the sun, called “fire ring”.

The eclipse was observed from Kenya on June 21, 2020. © AFP

The curious in Nairobi, Kenya, the capital, a little away from the ideal road, could only observe a partial eclipse, where the clouds appeared for a few seconds at the exact moment when the moon should have come to cover almost completely the sun.

With AFP